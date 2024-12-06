Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-French Ties: French Delegates Shine at APAC Forum

Nine French companies participated in the APAC Forum in New Delhi, marking a key step in strengthening Indo-French economic ties. This event offered French businesses a platform to engage with Indian stakeholders, discuss collaboration, and explore market opportunities. High-level speeches, panel discussions, and competitions highlighted the forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:41 IST
Strengthening Indo-French Ties: French Delegates Shine at APAC Forum
  • Country:
  • India

At the 14th Asia-Pacific Forum, organized by the French Foreign Trade Advisors and hosted by Business France, a delegation of French companies visited New Delhi from November 25th to 29th. This significant event aimed to strengthen Indo-French economic relations, offering a platform for French businesses to engage with Indian stakeholders.

Prominent personalities, including India's Commerce Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, and France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Ms Sophie Primas, graced the occasion. French companies like Montabert and Paris Saint-Germain presented innovative solutions, while strategic meetings with Business France officials provided insights into Indian market entry.

The forum spotlighted opportunities in technology and energy sectors. High-level speeches and expert panel discussions addressed the Indo-Pacific region's business landscape, while the Grand Prix V.I.E. APAC 2024 celebrated French employment achievements, underscoring Business France's role in supporting international business expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024