Strengthening Indo-French Ties: French Delegates Shine at APAC Forum

At the 14th Asia-Pacific Forum, organized by the French Foreign Trade Advisors and hosted by Business France, a delegation of French companies visited New Delhi from November 25th to 29th. This significant event aimed to strengthen Indo-French economic relations, offering a platform for French businesses to engage with Indian stakeholders.

Prominent personalities, including India's Commerce Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, and France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Ms Sophie Primas, graced the occasion. French companies like Montabert and Paris Saint-Germain presented innovative solutions, while strategic meetings with Business France officials provided insights into Indian market entry.

The forum spotlighted opportunities in technology and energy sectors. High-level speeches and expert panel discussions addressed the Indo-Pacific region's business landscape, while the Grand Prix V.I.E. APAC 2024 celebrated French employment achievements, underscoring Business France's role in supporting international business expansion.

