Jean-Charles Vollery takes over as CEO of SYSTRA Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SYSTRA Group, a multinational engineering and consultancy firm, on Friday said Jean-Charles Vollery has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vollery succeeds Pierre Verza.

With a degree in civil engineering and a specialisation in bridges, Vollery has nearly three decades of experience in transport infrastructure.

Over the years, he has overseen major international projects, including metros , conventional railways, high-speed railways, and motorways.

His journey with SYSTRA began in 1996 in the civil engineering and structural works division, where he contributed to projects in South Korea and China.

In 2007, he was appointed Managing Director of SYSTRA India. His subsequent leadership roles included Senior Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region, Chief International and Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer, the company said in a statement.

''I am deeply honoured to lead SYSTRA at such an exciting time in its journey. My focus remains on driving growth while prioritising client satisfaction and the well-being of our teams,'' Vollery said.

The group has a global workforce of over 11,000 employees and a presence in 80 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

