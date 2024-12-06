Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:58 IST
Guwahati airport gets international recognition for customer experience
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) of Guwahati on Friday said that it has achieved international recognition for customer experience from Airports Council International (ACI).

The LGBIA has become the first such facility in the northeastern region to achieve this recognition, the airport said in a statement.

The LGBIA has achieved Level 2 of the ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

"This recognition from ACI is the outcome of teams and stakeholders coming together. LGBIA is committed to continuous improvement in the manner in which passengers experience the airport, with the implementation of digital and technological interventions that make for a seamless travel through the airport," said a spokesperson of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL).

The GIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The Accreditation highlights LGBIA's commitment to incorporating passenger feedback and addressing their concerns with sincerity and efficiency through Customer Response Management System, the spokesperson added.

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a comprehensive programme designed to help airports improve their customer experience management.

It sets a global benchmark for airports striving to deliver exceptional customer service.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

