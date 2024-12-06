Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini, no injuries

A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported.We received a call about a fire in a stack of plastic pipes at 308 pm. No injuries were reported, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:13 IST
''We received a call about a fire in a stack of plastic pipes at 3:08 pm. Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot. The teams controlled the fire completely within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported,'' the official said. BM ARD ARD

