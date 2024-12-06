Govt-recognised startups created 16.6 lakh direct jobs across sector: Piyush Goyal informs Parliament

Startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reportedly created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across more than 55 varied industries which include areas beyond technology, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Under the Startup India initiative, the government constantly undertakes various efforts for the development and growth of the startup ecosystem and to enhance job creation in the country.

Agriculture, automotive, construction, education, fintech, food and beverages, healthcare and lifesciences, human resources, IT services, professional and commercial Services, were among key sectors where most of the jobs were created, the minister said in the written reply. The flagship Schemes namely, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) support startups at various stages of their business cycle.

The Government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country launched the Startup India initiative in January 2016. (ANI)

