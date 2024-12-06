Dutch airport Schiphol capped at 478,000 flights per year to reduce noise

Amsterdam Schiphol airport's total flight capacity will be lowered by 4% next year in an effort to cut noise pollution, the Dutch government said on Friday.

Traffic at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs, will be limited to 478,000 flights per year from 2025, down from the current cap of 500,000 flights per year.

