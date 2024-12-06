UPDATE 1-Jordan closes border crossing into Syria, ministry says

Jordan has closed its only passenger and commercial border crossing into Syria, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A Syrian army source told Reuters that armed groups had been firing at Syria's Nassib border crossing into Jordan. "Armed groups who infiltrated the crossing attacked Syrian army posts stationed there," the source added.

He said dozens of trailers and passengers were now stranded near the area. Jordan's interior minister said Jordanians and Jordanian trucks would be allowed to return via the crossing, known as the Jaber crossing on the Jordanian side, while no one would be allowed to cross into Syria.

