UPDATE 1-Jordan closes border crossing into Syria, ministry says

Jordan has closed its only passenger and commercial border crossing into Syria, the interior ministry said on Friday. A Syrian army source told Reuters that armed groups had been firing at Syria’s Nassib border crossing into Jordan. "Armed groups who infiltrated the crossing attacked Syrian army posts stationed there," the source added. He said dozens of trailers and passengers were now stranded near the area.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:32 IST
Jordan has closed its only passenger and commercial border crossing into Syria, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A Syrian army source told Reuters that armed groups had been firing at Syria's Nassib border crossing into Jordan. "Armed groups who infiltrated the crossing attacked Syrian army posts stationed there," the source added.

He said dozens of trailers and passengers were now stranded near the area. Jordan's interior minister said Jordanians and Jordanian trucks would be allowed to return via the crossing, known as the Jaber crossing on the Jordanian side, while no one would be allowed to cross into Syria.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

