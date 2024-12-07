Pilots strike at South African Airways ends, broadcaster eNCA reports

Pilots at South African Airways agreed on Saturday to end a strike that had led to the cancellation of nearly half the carrier's flights on its first day, broadcaster eNCA reported. The carrier reached an agreement with SAA Pilots Association and National Transport Movement to suspend the strike, according to eNCA, two days after pilots went on strike following a deadlock in pay talks.

South African Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. The unions could not be immediately reached. Talks between the unions and the airline on improving working conditions will continue, eNCA said.

The airline cancelled its Perth and Sao Paulo flights on Thursday. It flew 51% of the planned flights on the first day of the strike, including only 33% of its international flights.

