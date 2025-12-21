Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Collapse at Opencast Coal Mine

Two workers died in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district when a highwall collapsed in an opencast coal mine, burying a truck. The accident raised safety concerns, as workers demand compensation for the deceased's families. Operations halted as miners protest for improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, two workers lost their lives following a highwall collapse in an opencast coal mine. The collapse, which occurred around 11 pm on Saturday, buried a truck under the massive debris, resulting in the fatalities, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Yadav and Raju Paswan, were retrieved from the debris on Sunday morning. The mining disaster also involved the burial of two large mining machines, prompting an immediate halt in coal extraction operations as workers voiced safety concerns.

With mining activities at a standstill, laborers protested, alleging inadequate safety measures and demanding compensation for the families of the victims. The incident underscores the significance of ensuring highwall stability for the safety of workers and equipment.

