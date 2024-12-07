Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan Summit Set to Boost Employment and Economic Growth

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma anticipates job creation and economic development from the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit. Scheduled for next week in Jaipur, the summit aims to enhance employment opportunities through government and private collaborations, welcoming workforce participation across the state. Ten daily resolutions are guiding the summit's preparations.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Saturday that the upcoming Rising Rajasthan investment summit will generate new employment opportunities across the state. The summit is set to kick off next week in Jaipur, with the aim of fostering economic growth.

In preparation, Sharma has pledged to adopt one new resolution each day for ten days to ensure the summit's success. The tenth and final resolution was taken on Saturday, emphasizing not only economic acceleration but also the creation of jobs through the initiative.

Thousands of people from Rajasthan's key workforces are expected to attend the three-day conference. The state government is committed to opening up both government and private sector jobs for the skilled youth of Rajasthan, according to Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

