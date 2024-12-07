Left Menu

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored for Pioneering Alternative Medicine Innovations

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain receives accolades from India's Vice President and Health Minister for his pioneering research in alternative medicine, significantly contributing to treatments for severe illnesses. His Indore-based clinic has developed protocols for over 300 complex diseases, aligning with WHO’s holistic health guidelines.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:57 IST
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored by India's Vice President for Outstanding Contribution to Alternative Medicine. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a prestigious ceremony, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, a prominent figure in alternative medicine, was honored by India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. This accolade acknowledges his groundbreaking work in developing treatment protocols for over 300 complex diseases through his 'Arogya Super Specialty Alternative Medicine Clinic' in Indore.

Dr. Jain's innovative approach not only aligns with the World Health Organization's holistic health definition but also represents a leap forward in treating severe illnesses, integrating physical, mental, and social well-being. In his acceptance speech, Dr. Jain expressed, 'This recognition is a testament to the trust in modern homeopathy. My vision is for India's medical systems to achieve global acclaim.'

While the honor marks a milestone in his career, Dr. Jain remains committed to furthering his work, driving towards increased global recognition for India's burgeoning alternative medicine field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

