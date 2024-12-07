Left Menu

Finance Minister Engages MSMEs in Pre-Budget Consultation for 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted a vital pre-budget meeting with MSME stakeholders to garner insights for the 2025-26 Budget. Attending were key finance officials and industry representatives, signaling the start of detailed budget preparations, with the final document set to be presented on February 1.

In a critical step toward shaping the 2025-26 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a comprehensive pre-budget meeting with stakeholders from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. This interaction aimed at gathering crucial inputs and suggestions for the upcoming fiscal plan.

The meeting witnessed participation from key figures, including Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and various finance department leaders. Representatives from diverse industry associations and sectors attended, underscoring the collaborative approach in budget formulation.

While specific discussions from the meeting have not been disclosed, this session marks the continuation of a broader pre-budget consultation process involving economists and industry leaders. As anticipation builds, the budget is expected to be presented on February 1, 2025, outlining economic strategies for the Modi administration's third term.

