Band of Maharajas: Indian Film in the Oscar Spotlight

Band of Maharajas, directed by Girish Malik, achieves global acclaim as it becomes eligible for the Oscars in two categories. The film's enchanting music, including Ishq Walla Daku, composed by Bickram Ghosh, is a contender for Best Original Song and Score, showcasing Indian talent internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:07 IST
Indian Film "Band of Maharajas" featuring Shraddha Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 7: The Indian film industry has taken a significant step onto the global stage with 'Band of Maharajas,' a musical film directed by Girish Malik. This cinematic creation, starring Shraddha Pandey, Bickram Ghosh, and Kuwarjeet Singh, has been declared eligible for Oscar nominations in two distinguished categories.

The film's captivating melody 'Ishq Walla Daku' and the enthralling original score by acclaimed composer Bickram Ghosh have garnered attention from the Academy. These musical elements are now in the running to earn nominations for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, marking a notable achievement for Indian cinema.

This recognition not only showcases the growing appreciation for Indian artistic skill in international circles but also underscores the potential for future global accolades. 'Band of Maharajas' exemplifies India's creative expertise, blending emotion and artistry to enhance its narrative. This momentous entry represents a source of pride and hope for the Indian film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

