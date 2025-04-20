Left Menu

When East Meets West: The Harmonic Chase of Holly Riva and Bickram Ghosh

Australian singer Holly Riva collaborates with percussionist Bickram Ghosh for the single 'Chase like an animal'. The cross-cultural track blends contemporary pop with Indian instruments, depicting a dynamic fusion of East and West. Riva expresses admiration for Ghosh, highlighting their shared influences and creative synergy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST
Australian singer Holly Riva has teamed up with acclaimed percussionist Bickram Ghosh for their new single 'Chase like an animal', capturing a unique blend of contemporary pop infused with traditional Indian sounds.

In a nod to the cross-cultural collaboration, Riva emphasized how the song embodies the release of energy and spirit, and praised Ghosh for his outstanding rhythmic talents that seamlessly bridge global musical styles. The track stands out as a medley of electronic pop fused with iconic Indian instruments, including the sitar and tabla.

Reflecting upon her relationship with the city of Kolkata, where the collaboration took root, Riva spoke of its vibrant charm and the inspiration it provides to her music. Both artists acknowledge the magical synergy that arose from intertwining their diverse musical backgrounds, striving to encapsulate the vitality and spirit of the city in their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

