TVS Motor's Revamped Ronin and Strategic GIVI Partnership Highlight MotoSoul 4.0

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 edition of its TVS Ronin 225 cc motorcycle at the TVS MotoSoul 4.0 event in Goa. With safety enhancements like Dual-Channel ABS, the Ronin offers new color options. TVS also announced its strategic partnership with GIVI for innovative luggage solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:20 IST
TVS Motor
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off the 2025 edition of its renowned 225 cc motorcycle, the TVS Ronin, at the ongoing MotoSoul 4.0 event in Goa. Enhancements include the introduction of Dual-Channel ABS for the mid-variant, ensuring elevated safety and stability for riders.

Further distinguishing its lineup, TVS has introduced two new colors — 'Glacier Silver' and 'Charcoal Ember' — replacing the earlier 'Delta Blue' and 'Stargaze Black'. These changes promote not only aesthetic appeal but also functional differentiation across all variants.

In a notable development, TVS announced its collaboration with GIVI, known for motorcycle luggage systems. This partnership aims to provide advanced luggage solutions for two-wheelers, enhancing practicality without compromising style. The company also reported a 10% increase in sales, showcasing its strong market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

