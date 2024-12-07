Gujarat Elevates Regional Air Travel with UDAN Scheme Success

In a notable development for regional aviation, Gujarat has successfully operationalized six airports under the UDAN scheme over the past eight years. This move, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme initiated by the central government in 2016, aims to make air travel more affordable and enhance city-to-city connectivity. Airports in Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar Civil Enclave, Bhavnagar, and Mundra have been pivotal in this strategy.

The Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has prioritized meticulous execution of the scheme to improve accessibility, subsequently boosting local tourism and trade. As a result, Gujarat's regional airports have serviced approximately 7.93 lakh passengers. Innovations in air routes, such as Ahmedabad-Keshod, Ahmedabad-Jalgaon, and Ahmedabad-Nanded, further signify these efforts to enhance regional connectivity.

Dhaval Patel, Commissioner of Civil Aviation for Gujarat, emphasized the state's commitment to meeting the rising demands in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and flying training sectors. The state has invested Rs 184 crore in various projects, including Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for five crucial routes. This partnership with the central government has strengthened Gujarat's aviation infrastructure remarkably.

Looking ahead, Gujarat aims to revive its ambitious water aerodrome projects at strategic locations like the Statue of Unity and the Sabarmati Riverfront. New routes under the State's VGF schemes are being planned to connect major cities like Vadodara, Rajkot, Ambaji, and Palitana, promising to further enhance regional aviation ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)