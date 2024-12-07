Left Menu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Finance Minister Amid Term Extension Speculations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just days before his term ends. Speculation surrounds a possible extension, making him the longest-serving Governor since 1957. Das has a rich background in finance and governance, previously holding significant roles within the Ministry of Finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:51 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (third from left) outside North Block in New Delhi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das held a crucial meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at her North Block office, stirring speculation about his potential extension just days before the end of his term.

Governor Das, who has led the RBI for six years, faces the conclusion of his tenure on December 10. The meeting follows the recent monetary policy gathering, with insiders revealing it lasted for about 30 minutes. While an extension remains unconfirmed, if granted, Das would become the longest-serving RBI Governor since Benegal Rama Rau's tenure from 1949 to 1957.

Das's extensive career in governance, including roles as Revenue and Economic Affairs Secretary, underscores his suitability. He became the 25th RBI Governor on December 12, 2018, and is a prominent figure in economic policymaking. His expertise spans over 40 years across diverse sectors within central and state governments. He was closely involved in the preparation of eight Union Budgets and holds a postgraduate degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

