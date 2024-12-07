RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Finance Minister Amid Term Extension Speculations

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das held a crucial meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at her North Block office, stirring speculation about his potential extension just days before the end of his term.

Governor Das, who has led the RBI for six years, faces the conclusion of his tenure on December 10. The meeting follows the recent monetary policy gathering, with insiders revealing it lasted for about 30 minutes. While an extension remains unconfirmed, if granted, Das would become the longest-serving RBI Governor since Benegal Rama Rau's tenure from 1949 to 1957.

Das's extensive career in governance, including roles as Revenue and Economic Affairs Secretary, underscores his suitability. He became the 25th RBI Governor on December 12, 2018, and is a prominent figure in economic policymaking. His expertise spans over 40 years across diverse sectors within central and state governments. He was closely involved in the preparation of eight Union Budgets and holds a postgraduate degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.

