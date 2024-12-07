Towards Viksit Bharat: Vice President's Vision for 2047
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for an eight-fold increase in per capita income to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He hailed the strides made under Narendra Modi's leadership and urged the youth to think innovatively. The Vice President also highlighted Bihar's progress and the importance of alumni contributions.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has set an ambitious goal for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, calling for an eight-fold rise in per capita income. Speaking at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation, the Vice President expressed confidence in India's economic future, predicting it would surpass Germany and Japan.
Dhankhar praised the Modi government's efforts to curb corruption and highlighted the importance of innovative thinking among the youth. He urged educational institutions to prepare students for the endless opportunities available, asserting that alumni should contribute back to their institutions.
Highlighting Bihar's progress, Dhankhar applauded improvements in law and order while recalling past economic challenges. He urged the nation to reduce import reliance to support local industry and jobs. The event also saw environmental awareness efforts with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.
