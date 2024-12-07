India's Maritime Future: Steering Toward Global Leadership
India is poised to lead in the global maritime sector by expanding its port and shipping capacities. By 2047, it aims to rank among the top ten maritime nations, focusing on infrastructure projects, efficient cargo handling, and community benefits like desalination plants.
India is on the verge of becoming a global powerhouse in the maritime sector, as it significantly expands its cargo-handling capabilities and develops a comprehensive ecosystem for shipbuilding and repairs. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced at the Kamarajar Port Trust's silver jubilee celebrations in Chennai.
By 2047, India is expected to rank among the top ten maritime nations worldwide, according to Sonowal. The Kamarajar Port plays a crucial role in relieving congestion at the Chennai Port by improving coal handling and has potential for future growth. The construction of a 3 MTPA IOCL Jetty will further boost its capacity.
Additionally, the port's development includes a 1 MLD seawater desalination plant at a cost of Rs 32 crore, benefiting both the port and nearby coastal communities with potable water. The timely execution of infrastructure projects by the shipping ministry ensures rapid completion of key initiatives, focusing on quality and efficiency.
