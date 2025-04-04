Left Menu

Bipartisan Push Challenges Trump's Tariff Agenda

Senator Chuck Grassley introduced a bipartisan bill requiring Congressional approval for new tariffs, following President Trump's imposition of extensive taxes on imports. This legislative move highlights intra-party dissent and rising concerns over economic repercussions. It remains uncertain whether the bill will pass given the Republican majority's support for Trump’s tariff-driven trade policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:19 IST
Bipartisan Push Challenges Trump's Tariff Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has presented a bill demanding congressional approval for new tariffs, a response to President Donald Trump's recent imposition of extensive taxes on a variety of imported goods. Grassley collaborated with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell to propose the "Trade Review Act of 2025," requiring Congress to approve new tariffs within 60 days to avoid their enforcement being blocked.

This initiative follows a Senate vote, in which four Republican Senators supported a measure to lift Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Despite these moves and concerns about recession risks and significant Wall Street impacts, the likelihood of the bill becoming law remains low given Republican support for Trump in Congress.

President Trump has long supported tariffs, claiming they would bolster federal revenue and revitalize U.S. manufacturing. Economists remain skeptical. Grassley acknowledged past similar legislative attempts during Trump's previous tenure, citing constitutional authority on trade issues, and noted increasing authority ceding to the executive branch over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025