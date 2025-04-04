Bipartisan Push Challenges Trump's Tariff Agenda

Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has presented a bill demanding congressional approval for new tariffs, a response to President Donald Trump's recent imposition of extensive taxes on a variety of imported goods. Grassley collaborated with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell to propose the "Trade Review Act of 2025," requiring Congress to approve new tariffs within 60 days to avoid their enforcement being blocked.

This initiative follows a Senate vote, in which four Republican Senators supported a measure to lift Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Despite these moves and concerns about recession risks and significant Wall Street impacts, the likelihood of the bill becoming law remains low given Republican support for Trump in Congress.

President Trump has long supported tariffs, claiming they would bolster federal revenue and revitalize U.S. manufacturing. Economists remain skeptical. Grassley acknowledged past similar legislative attempts during Trump's previous tenure, citing constitutional authority on trade issues, and noted increasing authority ceding to the executive branch over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)