Bipartisan Push Challenges Trump's Tariff Agenda
Senator Chuck Grassley introduced a bipartisan bill requiring Congressional approval for new tariffs, following President Trump's imposition of extensive taxes on imports. This legislative move highlights intra-party dissent and rising concerns over economic repercussions. It remains uncertain whether the bill will pass given the Republican majority's support for Trump’s tariff-driven trade policy.
Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has presented a bill demanding congressional approval for new tariffs, a response to President Donald Trump's recent imposition of extensive taxes on a variety of imported goods. Grassley collaborated with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell to propose the "Trade Review Act of 2025," requiring Congress to approve new tariffs within 60 days to avoid their enforcement being blocked.
This initiative follows a Senate vote, in which four Republican Senators supported a measure to lift Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Despite these moves and concerns about recession risks and significant Wall Street impacts, the likelihood of the bill becoming law remains low given Republican support for Trump in Congress.
President Trump has long supported tariffs, claiming they would bolster federal revenue and revitalize U.S. manufacturing. Economists remain skeptical. Grassley acknowledged past similar legislative attempts during Trump's previous tenure, citing constitutional authority on trade issues, and noted increasing authority ceding to the executive branch over time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Advocates Rate Cuts as Tariffs Impact Economy
South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis
Fed Chair Powell Critiques Impact of Trump's Tariff Policies on Economy
New Zealand’s Economy Rebounds: GDP Growth Signals Brighter Future
Revolutionizing India's Space Economy: Calls for Commercial Expansion