Justice Department Clears Mel Gibson to Own Guns Again

The U.S. Justice Department has made a controversial decision to allow actor Mel Gibson to possess firearms, reversing the restrictions imposed following his 2011 domestic violence conviction.

According to sources cited by the New York Times, Gibson, known for his support of former President Donald Trump, is among ten individuals whose gun rights will be restored. This move has sparked tension within the department, particularly affecting Elizabeth Oyer, a pardon attorney who refused to align with the decision.

Oyer's dismissal followed her refusal to restore Gibson's gun rights without a substantial background investigation, emphasizing concerns about his previous conviction. Despite her objections, the decision proceeded, raising questions about the influence of personal connections and political considerations in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)