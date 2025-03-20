Sports Roundup: Home Runs, New Coaches, and Injury Reports

In a thrilling opener in Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani hit a remarkable home run, securing a sweep for the Dodgers against the Cubs. The game also featured a notable debut for rookie Roki Sasaki, elevating the Dodgers' status among fans.

Meanwhile, college basketball sees a shift as Will Wade is set to take over as head coach for North Carolina State, replacing Kevin Keatts. This move comes as Wade leads McNeese into the NCAA Tournament.

In tennis, Nick Kyrgios marked his first victory since October 2022 at the Miami Open. The comeback followed an injury setback, making it a significant moment for the Australian player.

(With inputs from agencies.)