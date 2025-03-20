UK PM Supports 'Adolescence' as Alarm on Online Misogyny Rises

In a bid to address the growing concerns of online misogyny and youth violence, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed full support for the Netflix drama, 'Adolescence.' The series dramatically portrays the unsettling impact of online influence on today's youth.

According to Sky News, Starmer noted that he and his family have been watching the series, labeling it as an essential dialogue starter regarding the escalating violence among young males affected by online content. Featuring Stephen Graham and co-written by Jack Thorne, the drama narrates the tale of a 13-year-old detained for murdering a schoolmate.

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) became a platform for Labour MP Anneliese Midgley to inquire if Starmer would back initiatives for the series to be screened in academic institutions and Parliament. Starmer acknowledged the show's significance, highlighting online-induced violence by young men as a pressing issue demanding action.

Online safety remains a government priority, as noted by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy in discussions with Sky News. She confirmed the government's recognition of issues raised by the drama and outlined plans to move forward with the Online Harms Act, aimed at making tech companies accountable for shielding young users.

Sky News reports the formation of a 25-member Labour MP group pushing for more stringent online safety measures. The group's upcoming meeting will advocate for enhanced protection against harmful social media content.

Despite Parliament's momentum, an age-raising bill for social media consent was diluted due to insufficient government support. 'Adolescence' has ignited debate on safeguarding children against harmful online spaces, with co-writer Jack Thorne criticising legislative inaction against big tech's influence.

Hartlepool's Labour MP Johnathan Brash extolled the show's impact, calling for its inclusion in school and Parliamentary curricula. Inspired by the program's effect, Brash has promised to pursue educational engagement with the Department for Education to ensure action follows Starmer's vocal support.

The government's online safety measures face heightened scrutiny following Sky News investigations revealing teenagers' exposure to violent and explicit content. The approaching enforcement of the Online Safety Act has united MPs in demanding more comprehensive steps to limit harmful screen exposure among youth.

Conservative MPs, led by shadow education secretary Laura Trott, advocate banning smartphones in schools due to mental well-being concerns. Trott cited her decision to restrict her children from smartphone access until age 16, reflecting the growing discourse around child online safety. Government officials, however, argue against sweeping school smartphone bans, stating teachers already possess regulatory authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)