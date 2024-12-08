Crisis in Bangladesh Shakes Kolkata's Trading Hub

The ongoing crisis in Bangladesh has dealt a severe blow to traders in central Kolkata, specifically those areas known for attracting Bangladeshi tourists. These businesses, heavily reliant on the influx of visitors, find themselves grappling with uncertainty as the number of travelers dwindles.

With an estimated 15,000 families impacted, local traders are scrambling to redefine their business strategies. Many are now re-engaging with Indian customers they had lost over the years due to a singular focus on Bangladeshi clientele.

The issue also highlights the urgent need for diplomatic engagement between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments. Stakeholders in the region hope for quick resolutions that will restore business operations to their former bustling state.

(With inputs from agencies.)