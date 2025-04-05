Left Menu

Deendayal Port Authority Sets Record with Unprecedented Cargo Handling

Deendayal Port Authority, located in Kandla, Gujarat, has reached a milestone by handling 150.16 million metric tonnes of cargo for the fiscal year 2024-25. This achievement marks the highest cargo volume ever for the port, showcasing a significant 13% year-on-year growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:04 IST
Deendayal Port Authority Sets Record with Unprecedented Cargo Handling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kandla's Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) has achieved a record-breaking milestone, handling 150.16 million metric tonnes of cargo in the fiscal year 2024-25. Reporting a notable 13% year-on-year growth, the port stands out among India's major ports in terms of cargo volume.

DPA has ambitious plans for the new fiscal year, focusing on system improvements to enhance operational efficiency. The strategy includes achieving 'Berthing on Arrival' to eliminate vessel waiting times, thereby enhancing productivity and reducing turnaround time.

Aligned with the Centre's Green Hydrogen Mission, DPA inaugurated India's first indigenous electrolysers for a green hydrogen plant. Additionally, a mega shipbuilding project and a new cargo terminal promise to significantly expand the port's capacity, positioning Kandla as a global maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025