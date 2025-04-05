Deendayal Port Authority Sets Record with Unprecedented Cargo Handling

Kandla's Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) has achieved a record-breaking milestone, handling 150.16 million metric tonnes of cargo in the fiscal year 2024-25. Reporting a notable 13% year-on-year growth, the port stands out among India's major ports in terms of cargo volume.

DPA has ambitious plans for the new fiscal year, focusing on system improvements to enhance operational efficiency. The strategy includes achieving 'Berthing on Arrival' to eliminate vessel waiting times, thereby enhancing productivity and reducing turnaround time.

Aligned with the Centre's Green Hydrogen Mission, DPA inaugurated India's first indigenous electrolysers for a green hydrogen plant. Additionally, a mega shipbuilding project and a new cargo terminal promise to significantly expand the port's capacity, positioning Kandla as a global maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)