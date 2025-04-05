Left Menu

Government Dialogue with Farmer Leader Dallewal Amid Hunger Strike

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his long-standing hunger strike, emphasizing upcoming talks between government officials and farmers' representatives on May 4. Dallewal has been fasting for 139 days demanding a legal guarantee for crop MSP.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to cease his prolonged hunger strike. Chouhan assured that Union ministers are scheduled to meet with representatives of farmers' organizations on May 4 for discussions.

In a recent communication, Chouhan expressed well-wishes for Dallewal's recovery and emphasized the continuation of dialogues regarding farmers' demands. The appeal follows Dallewal's steadfast fasting, which has now persisted for 139 days, aiming to secure a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Supreme Court recently recognized Dallewal as a genuine leader without political motives. This follows his decision to drink water after Punjab police released detained farmer leaders. High-level talks, some including Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, have been ongoing in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

