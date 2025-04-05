J&K Police Intensifies Crackdown: Properties Seized in Anti-Terror Effort

In a significant crackdown on terror networks, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached two properties in Ramban district's Gool area under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This move underscores the commitment of law enforcement to target individuals and organizations linked to terrorism.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, reiterated the resolve to clamp down on those fueling terrorism. 'We have seized multiple properties, including five last month and two recently. We remain steadfast in our campaign against those spreading terror within or beyond our nation's borders,' he stated.

The attached properties have been linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, highlighting the ongoing challenges in counter-terrorism efforts. SSP Singh emphasized the importance of monitoring social media and urged parents to educate their children against terrorist affiliations. The properties, agricultural lands totaling 10.18 Kanals, are now barred from sale or transfer under UAPA provisions. This operational expansion marks a continued offensive against terror, adding to the 34.11 Kanals seized so far in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)