Left Menu

Driven Upward: Carmakers Announce Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Various car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz, plan to increase vehicle prices starting January due to rising input costs and inflation. While some experts note this is an annual strategy to boost year-end sales, others cite declining profitability as a major factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:18 IST
Driven Upward: Carmakers Announce Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several major car manufacturers have announced plans to increase vehicle prices starting in January. The price hikes span from entry-level models to high-end luxury offerings.

Automakers, like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are citing escalating input costs and inflationary operational cost pressures as key reasons for their decision. However, industry analysts point out that this move is also a typical year-end tactic to boost December sales ahead of releasing new-year-manufactured vehicles.

The increase in automobile prices, as other car manufacturers follow suit, highlights broader economic pressures impacting the industry. These pressures include adverse currency exchange rates, intensified logistics expenses, and shifting consumer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024