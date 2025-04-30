Arms Smuggling Allegations: UAE Accused of Supplying Sudan's RSF

Authorities in the UAE have reported the interception of millions of rounds of ammunition at an airport, alleging they were being illegally transferred to Sudan's army. The Sudanese Armed Forces have dismissed the report as fabricated, accusing the UAE of arming their rivals, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the WAM news agency, the ammunition was discovered on a private plane, and several arrests were made. The report additionally implicated Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh, in an alleged broader scheme under the guise of a sugar import deal, involving weapons and millions of dollars.

Despite Sudan's accusations, the UAE maintains its innocence. The situation escalates as Sudan has taken the case to the International Court of Justice, accusing the UAE of aiding the RSF in committing genocide in West Darfur, with a ruling expected soon. This conflict, rooted in power struggles, has left the country devastated.

