Historic Move: Centre Includes Caste Enumeration in Census
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a historic move. The decision aims to strengthen democracy by addressing grassroots political realities and has been welcomed by Dalit, tribal, and backward communities.
In a groundbreaking decision, the Indian government has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded this 'historic' move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its significance for Dalit, tribal and backward communities.
Maurya also criticized opposition parties for previously ignoring the demand for a caste census while in power, describing Modi's decision as one that strengthens the core of Indian democracy. The government argues that caste is a fundamental aspect of Indian politics.
This decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to conduct the census transparently, amid allegations that some opposition-ruled states have used caste surveys for political gain. The census was delayed due to the pandemic but is now scheduled to proceed with these new provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
