South Asia Summit 2024: Championing Local Solutions for Global Challenges

The bustling city of Chennai plays host to AVPN's South Asia Summit 2024, a pivotal assembly aiming to tackle the region's pressing socio-economic challenges under the theme 'New Realities, New Opportunities.' With a focus on transformative solutions in climate action, health, youth empowerment, and gender equality, the Summit seeks to drive impactful social investments.

The two-day event brings together over 90 influential speakers, including government officials from India, partners from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and key organizations such as Blue Planet and the Reliance Foundation. Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, emphasized the Summit's role in pioneering innovative models and fostering exchange between South Asia and global leaders.

The Climate Action track is particularly noteworthy, featuring a Climate Pathfinders Workshop at Chennai's Perungudi Dumpsite, highlighting sustainable urban development. Healthcare and gender equality sessions will push for digital solutions and economic empowerment, showcasing the importance of strategic investment and collaboration as the Summit sets the stage for future regional events and a global conference in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)