Left Menu

South Asia Summit 2024: Championing Local Solutions for Global Challenges

AVPN's South Asia Summit 2024 in Chennai centers on 'New Realities, New Opportunities', tackling social challenges through climate action, health impact, youth empowerment, and gender equality. With over 40 sessions, the event highlights innovation, collaboration, and sustainable solutions for South Asia's socio-economic and environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:00 IST
South Asia Summit 2024: Championing Local Solutions for Global Challenges
'New Realities, New Opportunities': AVPN South Asia Summit 2024 Announces Major Cross-Sector Initiatives. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling city of Chennai plays host to AVPN's South Asia Summit 2024, a pivotal assembly aiming to tackle the region's pressing socio-economic challenges under the theme 'New Realities, New Opportunities.' With a focus on transformative solutions in climate action, health, youth empowerment, and gender equality, the Summit seeks to drive impactful social investments.

The two-day event brings together over 90 influential speakers, including government officials from India, partners from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and key organizations such as Blue Planet and the Reliance Foundation. Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, emphasized the Summit's role in pioneering innovative models and fostering exchange between South Asia and global leaders.

The Climate Action track is particularly noteworthy, featuring a Climate Pathfinders Workshop at Chennai's Perungudi Dumpsite, highlighting sustainable urban development. Healthcare and gender equality sessions will push for digital solutions and economic empowerment, showcasing the importance of strategic investment and collaboration as the Summit sets the stage for future regional events and a global conference in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024