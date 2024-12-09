Hyundai Motor India Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion

In a significant push towards enhancing electric vehicle (EV) support infrastructure, Hyundai Motor India has unveiled ambitious plans to construct approximately 600 public fast-charging stations nationwide over the next seven years. The company announced on Monday that an initial network of 50 stations will become operational by the end of December 2024.

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning at Hyundai Motor India, emphasized the anticipated robust growth of the EV market by 2030. 'Research has indicated that customers remain hesitant about driving EVs over long distances on highways due to limited charging infrastructure. Our initiative addresses this concern by placing fast chargers on key highways and in major urban centers,' he stated.

To support the anticipated surge in demand for EVs, Hyundai Motor India is investing actively in infrastructure developments. Presently, their charging network has already facilitated around 50,000 charging sessions, providing over 730,000 units of energy to more than 10,000 EV users, both Hyundai and non-Hyundai customers.

Further expanding their reach, Hyundai has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 EV charging stations across the state by 2027, with 10 expected to be operational by 2024. Through the myHyundai app, all EV drivers in Tamil Nadu will have 24/7 access to these facilities. Currently, three stations function fully at Spencer Plaza, BSR Mall in Chennai, and Hotel Seasons in Tiruvannamalai.

The myHyundai app, featuring an 'EV Charge' function, empowers users with access to over 10,000 charging points nationwide. Strategically placed stations in notable cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, coupled with facilities on major highways such as Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Jaipur, underscore Hyundai's commitment to developing a comprehensive pan-India network.

