Left Menu

India's Energy Reforms: Unlocking Potential with New Amendments

India expands its exploration policy beyond traditional fuels, abolishing windfall tax, attracting private and foreign investments. Recent legislative efforts aim to modernize the Oil Fields Act, including shale resources and improved lease terms. These changes target an investor-friendly environment and a shift towards greater energy self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:51 IST
India's Energy Reforms: Unlocking Potential with New Amendments
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, India has broadened its exploration policy to encompass more than just petroleum and natural gas. The move is complemented by the recent abolition of a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, steps expected to attract private and foreign investments into the country's upstream energy sector, as per S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Last week, the Indian upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha, passed a Bill amending the Oil Fields (Regulation and Development) Act of 1948. The amendment seeks to include shale oil, shale gas, and coal bed methane within its ambit, alongside traditional oil and gas. Proposed changes also extend to allowing international arbitration and offering longer lease periods.

The bill now awaits passage in the Lok Sabha. If enacted, it will allow the central government to establish comprehensive rules regarding leases, conservation, and oil production, significantly impacting how royalties and taxes are collected. This legislative overhaul is part of a broader strategy to foster an investor-friendly environment, improving global competitiveness as recounted by Rahul Chauhan of S&P Global.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024