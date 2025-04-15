Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, is set to visit Japan on a mission to attract industrial investments. This follows Reddy's earlier trips to international economic forums and various countries for similar purposes since becoming Chief Minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will depart for Japan on Tuesday night as part of a strategic mission to draw industrial investments to the state.
The week-long trip will see Reddy accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior state officials, according to official sources.
Since assuming office in December 2023, Reddy has embarked on international tours to the World Economic Forum in Davos and to the US, UK, and South Korea to garner investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NITI NCAER States Economic Forum: A New Portal for Comprehensive State Data
Vedanta's Aluminium Park to Transform Odisha's Industrial Landscape
Ghana Approves Second Gas Plant to Boost Energy Security and Industrial Growth
Finance Minister Launches NITI NCAER States Economic Forum Portal for Fiscal Data
Madhya Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Industrial Dues Payment