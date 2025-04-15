Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will depart for Japan on Tuesday night as part of a strategic mission to draw industrial investments to the state.

The week-long trip will see Reddy accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior state officials, according to official sources.

Since assuming office in December 2023, Reddy has embarked on international tours to the World Economic Forum in Davos and to the US, UK, and South Korea to garner investments.

