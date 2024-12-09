Indian Startups: Catalysts of Exponential Growth and Innovation

Indian startups are at the forefront of revolutionizing experiences and spearheading economic growth, according to Dilsher Malhi, CEO of online gaming platform Zupee. Speaking at the India Internet Governance Forum 2024, Malhi emphasized the value startups add to education, healthcare, travel, and entertainment sectors.

Malhi credited India's rise to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem to digital public infrastructure such as UPI, Aadhaar, and widespread mobile phone use. He pointed to the Bharat 6G vision, semiconductor mission, and AI advancements as factors positioning India for rapid economic growth.

Addressing 'gamification,' Malhi discussed the shift from mere problem-solving to enhancing societal well-being. He cited examples, like game engine technology in virtual surgery training and AR/VR applications in reducing emissions. Malhi highlighted Indian startups' role in disrupting foreign-dominated e-commerce markets with instant delivery models.

