UNOX Reinforces Culinary Excellence at Spectacular Delhi Chefs' Table

UNOX, an esteemed Italian brand in the commercial oven sector, has strengthened its commitment to culinary excellence within India through an impressive Chefs' Table event in Delhi. The exclusive gathering spotlighted eight prominent chefs, including Chef Tarun Sibal and Chef Vanshika Bhatia, all showcasing their culinary prowess using UNOX's innovative solutions.

The event, set against a vibrant backdrop, exemplified UNOX's dedication to culinary innovation. It demonstrated the adaptability and precision of UNOX combi ovens with chefs displaying their creative flair. Attendees enjoyed a curated menu that underscored UNOX ovens' versatile capabilities, supporting techniques like steaming, roasting, and baking.

Key figures, including Nicola Michelon, CEO of UNOX S.p.A., emphasized the role of innovation in culinary evolution. Director Matt Roberts remarked on the event's success in uniting chefs to push creative boundaries. Vikram Goel, UNOX India Managing Director, highlighted the event's immersive experience, underscoring its importance for UNOX's strategy in elevating modern cooking practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)