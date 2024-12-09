Gillco Group Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification

In a significant achievement, Gillco Group, a leading real estate developer, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work certification, reflecting its dedication to nurturing a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

The certification is a globally recognized standard in evaluating workplace culture and employee satisfaction, honoring organizations prioritizing well-being and professional growth. Gillco's Managing Director, Tejpreet Singh Gill, emphasized the company's commitment to building strong communities and fostering environments where employees feel respected and valued.

While the certification marks an important milestone, it aligns with Gillco's long-standing vision of promoting collaboration, trust, and a sense of belonging. As the company prepares to launch four new projects, including Luxury Housing Developments and an Industrial Estate, it remains focused on employee satisfaction and organizational growth, affirming its role as a major player in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)