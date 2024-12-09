Left Menu

Trump Brand Expands to Riyadh: Real Estate Ventures Amid Scrutiny

The Trump Organisation has partnered with Dar Global to lease its brand for two new real estate projects in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organization had established its presence in the Middle East with previous projects. The collaborations draw scrutiny due to Trump's ties with Saudi officials.

Updated: 09-12-2024 16:20 IST
The Trump Organisation announced on Monday that it will lease its brand name for two new real estate projects in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move comes just weeks before Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as the President-elect. The venture sees collaboration with Dar Global, a UK-based luxury real estate developer, which will own and manage the projects. The two companies have a history of joint efforts in the region, including a golf resort development in Oman.

Eric Trump, who currently oversees the Trump Organisation's real estate operations, expressed optimism about the new ventures, citing previous successful projects such as Trump International Oman, Dubai, and Jeddah. The Trump's international business dealings, including developments in Canada, Dubai, Mexico, and beyond, were prominent before Trump's initial presidential term.

However, the Trump family's ties with Saudi Arabia have stirred controversy, especially given Trump's relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the 2018 backlash following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This, along with Jared Kushner's post-White House investment fund, partially bankrolled by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, continues to draw critical attention. Meanwhile, Dar Global, the international branch of the Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, is involved in several high-value projects across the Middle East and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

