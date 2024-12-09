Left Menu

Global Monetary Movements: Impacts on Currency and Trade

The euro remained stable against the dollar amidst global monetary developments, including U.S. inflation data anticipation and China's policy shifts. The dollar saw mixed movements against multiple currencies, driven by global geopolitical and economic events. Key upcoming events include central bank meetings in Europe, China, Canada, Switzerland, and Australia.

Updated: 09-12-2024 18:22 IST
In a cautious trading environment on Monday, the euro held its ground against the dollar as global investors awaited key U.S. inflation data slated for release later in the week. Notably, the Australian and New Zealand dollars experienced a rally following China's announcement of an 'appropriately loose' monetary policy for the coming year.

Market analysts, including Michael Brown from Pepperstone, foresee a 25-basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve as highly likely, contingent upon upcoming U.S. consumer price data meeting expectations. The labor market's fluctuations further encapsulate the Fed's current focus over inflation concerns.

Various geopolitical developments, like the recent fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, coupled with macroeconomic factors, continue to influence the forex markets. Meanwhile, Australia's currency gains were mirrored by China's yuan strengthening, reflecting the interconnected global financial landscape.

