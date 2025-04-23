Monetary Policy Adjustments Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, reduced the short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6% on April 9, reflecting concerns about the recovering domestic economy and global uncertainties. This change aligns with a shift to an 'accommodative' monetary stance from 'neutral'.

Governor Malhotra emphasized the need to bolster private consumption and support private corporate investments, citing the importance of nurturing domestic demand amid a moderate growth environment. He underlined the global uncertainties that necessitate vigilance and swift policy responses to balance growth and inflation risks.

Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao and Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan noted the need for policy support to sustain growth potential amidst a benign inflation outlook. Discussions also addressed safeguarding domestic industries from foreign competition and securing market access through timely trade negotiations.

