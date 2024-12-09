Left Menu

Reliance Industries Eyes Investment in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Reliance Industries' interest in exploring investment opportunities in the state. During a recent meeting in Mumbai, Saha invited Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani to participate in Tripura's development journey, highlighting tourism and bamboo-based ethanol production potential. Tripura is also engaging with Tata Group and Airtel on further initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:18 IST
Reliance Industries Eyes Investment in Tripura
Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has revealed that Reliance Industries is considering investment opportunities in the northeastern state. Addressing an event in Khumulwng, Sepahijala district, Saha discussed his recent meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, where they explored possibilities for collaboration.

Among the potential avenues for investment, Saha emphasized the state's rich tourism prospects and its 21 bamboo species, which could be utilized to produce ethanol. Following their discussions, Ambani assured that he would send a team to Tripura to assess the opportunities.

Furthermore, Saha highlighted existing partnerships, noting a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group to enhance 19 government-operated industrial training institutes, committing Rs 700 crore over several years. He is also in dialogue with Infosys and Airtel to drive further development initiatives in Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024