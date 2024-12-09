Reliance Industries Eyes Investment in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has revealed that Reliance Industries is considering investment opportunities in the northeastern state. Addressing an event in Khumulwng, Sepahijala district, Saha discussed his recent meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, where they explored possibilities for collaboration.

Among the potential avenues for investment, Saha emphasized the state's rich tourism prospects and its 21 bamboo species, which could be utilized to produce ethanol. Following their discussions, Ambani assured that he would send a team to Tripura to assess the opportunities.

Furthermore, Saha highlighted existing partnerships, noting a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group to enhance 19 government-operated industrial training institutes, committing Rs 700 crore over several years. He is also in dialogue with Infosys and Airtel to drive further development initiatives in Tripura.

