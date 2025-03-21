Heathrow Closure and GB Energy's Green Investment Highlight European Shifts
London's Heathrow airport faces a temporary shutdown due to a fire-induced power outage, while Great British Energy invests £110 million in clean energy. European military powers draft plans to take more defensive responsibility, as Accenture reports revenue impacts from Musk's spending cuts.
London's Heathrow airport is set to remain closed until midnight following a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electricity substation, leading to significant disruption for travelers.
In a stride towards sustainable energy, Great British Energy, the UK's newly established state-owned company, embarks on its inaugural investment, allocating £110 million for solar panels and clean energy production efforts.
Meanwhile, Europe's largest military powers are crafting a long-term plan to shoulder more defense responsibilities from the United States, setting the stage for potential significant shifts in NATO leadership dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
