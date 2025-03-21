Heathrow Closure and GB Energy's Green Investment Highlight European Shifts

London's Heathrow airport is set to remain closed until midnight following a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electricity substation, leading to significant disruption for travelers.

In a stride towards sustainable energy, Great British Energy, the UK's newly established state-owned company, embarks on its inaugural investment, allocating £110 million for solar panels and clean energy production efforts.

Meanwhile, Europe's largest military powers are crafting a long-term plan to shoulder more defense responsibilities from the United States, setting the stage for potential significant shifts in NATO leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)