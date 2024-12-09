Steady German Bonds Amid Key ECB, US Data Focus

On Monday, German government bond yields exhibited stability as the financial community shifted its attention to significant upcoming U.S. data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting scheduled for later in the week. Recent economic indicators portray a grim economic outlook with market inflation expectations dipping below 2%.

Germany's 10-year yield, a critical benchmark for the eurozone, was recorded at 2.12%, maintaining its level from previous days despite recent declines. Last week marked a noteworthy rise of 6 basis points, the first such increase in over a month, amidst speculation surrounding ECB's future policy direction.

Anticipation is building around a potential 25 basis points ECB rate cut on Thursday. Analysts are focused on ECB's communication, looking for hints about future strategy. Reinhard Cluse of UBS suggested that ECB may signal a shift towards neutral rates by altering their stance on restrictive policies. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data could shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy adjustments, with market participants leaning towards a Fed rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)