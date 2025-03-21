Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds' Rollercoaster Ride: Yields Drop Amid Tariff Tensions

Euro zone bond yields are experiencing their largest weekly drop since November, influenced by concerns over tariffs and a potential U.S. economic slowdown. German bond yields fell after rising sharply due to new spending plans. Investors keenly await a significant parliamentary vote in Germany.

London | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:48 IST
Euro zone bond yields are poised for a significant weekly decline, marking the largest fall since November. Traders are reacting to looming risks stemming from potential tariffs and concerns about a U.S. economic slowdown, following an earlier surge influenced by Germany's spending announcements in March.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, which serves as the benchmark for the euro zone, has dipped by 2 basis points to 2.761%, and appears set to decrease by 11 basis points for the week. This comes as investors seek safer government bonds amidst worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff decisions.

Despite the decline, German yields remain elevated compared to the start of the month due to the spending plans, primarily financed through bond markets. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield edged down, affecting the spread with German bonds, a key market indicator being closely monitored.

