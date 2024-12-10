Global Markets React to Geopolitical Shifts and Economic Stimuli

Global markets faced a downturn on Monday with traders closely watching U.S. inflation data and reacting to a drop in chip stocks. A new promise of economic stimulus from Beijing was overshadowed by the unexpected collapse of Syria's government, boosting oil and gold prices by over 1%.

The Federal Reserve's projected interest rate cut in December remains a focal point, with strong U.S. employment data balancing out mixed economic signals. China's shift in monetary policy stance for the first time since 2010, aimed at fostering growth, further fueled market sentiment.

Notably, Nvidia's shares fell as China's market regulator launched an antimonopoly investigation. European shares rose to a six-week high, driven by mining and luxury sectors, while geopolitical concerns continued to shape global financial landscapes.

