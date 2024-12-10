Left Menu

Global Markets React to Geopolitical Shifts and Economic Stimuli

Global markets experienced turbulence as investors reacted to U.S. inflation data, potential Federal Reserve interest rate changes, and geopolitical events such as the unexpected collapse of the Syrian government. Oil and gold prices increased amid these uncertainties, while global stocks faced declines, notably affected by China's antimonopoly investigation into chip maker Nvidia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets faced a downturn on Monday with traders closely watching U.S. inflation data and reacting to a drop in chip stocks. A new promise of economic stimulus from Beijing was overshadowed by the unexpected collapse of Syria's government, boosting oil and gold prices by over 1%.

The Federal Reserve's projected interest rate cut in December remains a focal point, with strong U.S. employment data balancing out mixed economic signals. China's shift in monetary policy stance for the first time since 2010, aimed at fostering growth, further fueled market sentiment.

Notably, Nvidia's shares fell as China's market regulator launched an antimonopoly investigation. European shares rose to a six-week high, driven by mining and luxury sectors, while geopolitical concerns continued to shape global financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

