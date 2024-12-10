Left Menu

RBA's Softened Stance Spurs Speculation on Rate Cuts

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.35%, signaling a softer approach towards monetary policy, as they gain confidence in meeting inflation targets. The revised language led to the local dollar's decline, hinting at potential rate cuts in upcoming meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep interest rates steady at 4.35% during its December meeting, aligning with market expectations. The shift in the bank's language, highlighting gained confidence in meeting inflation targets, marked a notable softening in its previous hawkish stance.

The policy statement no longer included the cautionary note that the board was "not ruling anything in or out," nor did it emphasize the need for restrictive policies. This change raised eyebrows among market participants, fueling speculation of a possible rate cut soon.

The immediate impact of the altered stance was felt in the currency markets, with the Australian dollar depreciating by 0.9% as traders evaluated the likelihood of rate cuts in February or April next year.

