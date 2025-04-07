Left Menu

Singapore's Strategic Shift: Easing Monetary Policy Amid Tariff Tensions

Singapore is likely to further ease monetary policy as U.S. tariffs impact its export-driven economy. Analysts expect adjustments to the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. Economists predict reduced growth forecasts, while some still hold a positive outlook despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:43 IST
Singapore's Strategic Shift: Easing Monetary Policy Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to navigate choppy economic waters, Singapore's central bank is poised to ease monetary policy. This move comes in response to U.S. tariffs that pose a threat to Singapore's export-driven economy, casting a shadow over the city-state's growth prospects.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to adjust the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER, rather than interest rates. This change would represent a further loosening of the policy, following a similar action in January. A Reuters poll found that nine out of ten analysts predict this outcome.

With the threat of global economic slowdown looming, Lee Yen Nee from Fitch Solutions' BMI unit believes the latest tariffs could shave off around 1% of Singapore's growth. Meanwhile, some economists maintain cautious optimism, hoping for potential easing of tariff pressures in the latter half of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025