Dr. Awasthi Honored as 'Fertiliser Man of India' for Pioneering Agricultural Innovation

Dr. U.S. Awasthi, IFFCO's Managing Director, received the 'Fertiliser Man of India' accolade from Sahkar Bharati for his transformative contributions in fertilisers and agriculture. His focus on innovative Nano Technology aims to boost self-reliance and sustainability in India's farming sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:49 IST
IFFCO MD US Awasthi (Photo:X/@drusawasthi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accolade, Dr. U.S. Awasthi, the Managing Director and CEO of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), was honored with the prestigious title of 'Fertiliser Man of India' by Sahkar Bharati on Monday. This recognition highlights Dr. Awasthi's lifelong dedication and exceptional contributions to the fertiliser and agriculture sectors.

The award was presented by notable figures including Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Uday Joshi, Sahkar Bharati's National General Secretary, and Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Punjab & Administrator of Chandigarh, during Sahkar Bharati's 8th National Convention in Amritsar, Punjab. Dr. Awasthi expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the support from the cooperative community for his grassroots initiatives that bolster cooperative growth and agricultural development.

Dr. Awasthi emphasized India's need to achieve self-reliance in fertiliser production through Nano Technology innovations, reducing import dependency on materials like rock phosphate, potash, and natural gas. He urged Sahkar Bharati to promote the cooperative movement and advocate for Nano Fertilisers nationwide, underscoring their potential to transform India's agriculture and global dynamics by enhancing growth while minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

