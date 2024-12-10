World Bank Launches $454M THRIVE Initiative to Bolster Ukraine’s Healthcare System Amid War

The World Bank has announced a new $454 million support package for Ukraine under the Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency (THRIVE) program. The financing aims to strengthen Ukraine's healthcare system amidst ongoing war-related fiscal challenges by improving the efficiency of public spending and enhancing healthcare services.

THRIVE: A Targeted Approach to Healthcare Reform

The THRIVE program employs the World Bank's Program for Results (PforR) financing tool to support key health sector reforms. This initiative prioritizes:

Optimizing Healthcare Funding: Supporting the Government of Ukraine in streamlining financial resources within the Program for Medical Guarantees, which provides universal population coverage.

Strengthening the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU): Enhancing technical and operational capacity to better manage healthcare delivery.

Strategic Planning and Management: Improving governance and oversight within the health sector.

Funding Breakdown

The THRIVE initiative is backed by loans totaling $449 million, sourced from the Japan-supported ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund and the World Bank, along with a $5 million grant from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

World Bank Commitment to Ukraine

“In the third year of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine faces severe fiscal stress, making it essential to continue implementing health reforms to maximize public funds,” said Robert Saum, World Bank Country Director for Eastern Europe. “The THRIVE project aims to reduce financial burdens on patients while ensuring accessible and resilient healthcare services.”

Expanded International Support

THRIVE complements other international initiatives aimed at stabilizing Ukraine’s economy and social services. The World Bank is currently involved in several projects across sectors such as education, transport, energy, housing, agriculture, and public administration. These projects are designed with flexible frameworks to rapidly disburse funds and scale as additional financing becomes available.

Strengthening Healthcare Amid Crisis

As Ukraine's health sector grapples with unprecedented challenges, the THRIVE project aims to address urgent needs while setting the foundation for a more sustainable and efficient healthcare system. The program underscores the international community's commitment to supporting Ukraine during the ongoing conflict and beyond.

Future Goals

Looking ahead, THRIVE will work toward:

Reducing out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare.

Expanding the reach of healthcare services, especially in underserved regions.

Bolstering the resilience of health infrastructure to withstand crises.

This initiative highlights the critical importance of continued investment in public health, even during times of war, to safeguard the well-being of Ukraine's population and support the country's long-term recovery.