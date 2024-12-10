Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge Amid Economic Challenges

Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary, is poised to take over as the Reserve Bank of India's Governor on December 11. On Tuesday, Malhotra emphasized the importance of understanding diverse perspectives and acting in the best interests of the economy.

Currently navigating the transition from his role in the finance ministry, Malhotra highlighted the challenge of balancing economic growth and inflation control. With extensive experience in public policy, particularly in finance and taxation, Malhotra is expected to bring a collaborative approach to the central bank.

As the 26th RBI Governor, Malhotra steps in at a time when the Indian economy faces significant hurdles, including high inflation and a sluggish growth rate. With a strategic focus on government collaboration, he aims to tackle these issues amid mounting pressure to lower interest rates to bolster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)