Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge Amid Economic Challenges
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra is set to become the new RBI Governor on December 11, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. With over three decades in public policy, Malhotra takes the helm at a crucial time for the Indian economy, which is grappling with slowing growth and rising inflation.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary, is poised to take over as the Reserve Bank of India's Governor on December 11. On Tuesday, Malhotra emphasized the importance of understanding diverse perspectives and acting in the best interests of the economy.
Currently navigating the transition from his role in the finance ministry, Malhotra highlighted the challenge of balancing economic growth and inflation control. With extensive experience in public policy, particularly in finance and taxation, Malhotra is expected to bring a collaborative approach to the central bank.
As the 26th RBI Governor, Malhotra steps in at a time when the Indian economy faces significant hurdles, including high inflation and a sluggish growth rate. With a strategic focus on government collaboration, he aims to tackle these issues amid mounting pressure to lower interest rates to bolster economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump’s Tariffs Threaten China's Economic Growth
Türkiye Launches Industrial Decarbonization Platform to Drive Green Transition and Economic Growth
Russia's Labour Crisis: Economic Growth vs Workforce Depletion
Serbia's Bold Budget: Economic Growth Amidst Political Turmoil
US Economic Growth Defies Expectations Amidst Inflation Concerns