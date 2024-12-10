Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge Amid Economic Challenges

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra is set to become the new RBI Governor on December 11, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. With over three decades in public policy, Malhotra takes the helm at a crucial time for the Indian economy, which is grappling with slowing growth and rising inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:42 IST
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge Amid Economic Challenges
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary, is poised to take over as the Reserve Bank of India's Governor on December 11. On Tuesday, Malhotra emphasized the importance of understanding diverse perspectives and acting in the best interests of the economy.

Currently navigating the transition from his role in the finance ministry, Malhotra highlighted the challenge of balancing economic growth and inflation control. With extensive experience in public policy, particularly in finance and taxation, Malhotra is expected to bring a collaborative approach to the central bank.

As the 26th RBI Governor, Malhotra steps in at a time when the Indian economy faces significant hurdles, including high inflation and a sluggish growth rate. With a strategic focus on government collaboration, he aims to tackle these issues amid mounting pressure to lower interest rates to bolster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024